Ascot Gold Cup winner remains a local hero 20 years on - and is in the frame for another trophy
An Ascot Gold Cup winner is in the running to lift another trophy at the end of this month, 20 years on from his Group 1 triumph, after making the three finalists for the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Retraining of Racehorses Community Impact Award.
Godolphin’s Papineau, who landed the Royal Ascot highlight under Frankie Dettori in 2004, has become a local hero around Newmarket in recent years. His sensitive and approachable nature has seen him offer equine-assisted therapy to people in hospices and hospitals, while he has even done a 'meet and greet' with students on their first day at Newmarket Academy.
In fact, he would probably take it in his stride were he to win the award on January 31 and collect it from the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket in person.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use
- No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
- Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich
- 'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'
- Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage
- Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use
- No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
- Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich
- 'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'
- Gay Kelleway and Sprowston Boy's epic Ascot triumph to be brought to life on stage