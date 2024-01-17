Ascot Gold Cup winner remains a local hero 20 years on - and is in the frame for another trophy

An Ascot Gold Cup winner is in the running to lift another trophy at the end of this month, 20 years on from his Group 1 triumph, after making the three finalists for the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Retraining of Racehorses Community Impact Award.

Godolphin’s Papineau , who landed the Royal Ascot highlight under Frankie Dettori in 2004, has become a local hero around Newmarket in recent years. His sensitive and approachable nature has seen him offer equine-assisted therapy to people in hospices and hospitals, while he has even done a 'meet and greet' with students on their first day at Newmarket Academy.

In fact, he would probably take it in his stride were he to win the award on January 31 and collect it from the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket in person.