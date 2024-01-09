'Everything's dandy' - ten chickens, seven horses, four dogs and one betting industry heavyweight
Racing and betting in Britain should probably have more of a symbiotic relationship than is the case, but events in West Berkshire at the start of 2024 are making up for that.
East Garston, not far from Lambourn, is where Tom Fillery – a one-time assistant to Tom George and Oliver Sherwood – lives with his wife Alice, who used to be Clive Cox's secretary, and their young son Freddie.
However, the family have jetted off to South Africa for five weeks, so Fillery, who helped to build Ben Pauling's impressive yard in Gloucestershire and had Sam Thomas of Denman fame as best man at his wedding in September, has turned to a betting industry heavyweight in Paul 'Binners' Binfield to housesit.
- Maturing Sheehan remains as competitive as ever - as the locals at the bowls club can testify
- Sheikh Hamdan always had a soft spot for the village - and his legacy lives on with arrival of fabulous Frankel filly
- 'It felt like he was your friend' - Nicky Henderson bowls over the crowd at packed syndicate visit
- The 'mad Swede' who helped to create the ultimate Breeders' Cup miracle from Lambourn
- 'It's a perfectly good idea' - Nicky Henderson eyeing Grand National glory despite reduction in field size
