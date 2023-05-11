Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser
Punchestown Champion Hunter Chase winner Its On The Line is set to be crowned champion hunter chaser for the 2022/23 season.
This will be another distinction for his trainer Emmet Mullins, who has gained well-deserved praise for his adventurous handling of the former Ellmarie Holden-trained point winner Feronily, who won a Grade 1 at the season-ending festival.
Mullins has transformed Its On The Line from a maiden hunter chase winner at five to reach the top of the tree at six. The Grand National-winning trainer is known for his ability to be an unconventional thinker, but this is a previously well-trodden route to success.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in