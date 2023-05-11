Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionIrish point-to-point
premium

Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser

icon
Eoghain WardReporter
Emmet Mullins: sent out a double at Down Royal as spectators were welcomed back to the track
Emmet Mullins: trainer of Its On The LineCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Punchestown Champion Hunter Chase winner Its On The Line is set to be crowned champion hunter chaser for the 2022/23 season.

This will be another distinction for his trainer Emmet Mullins, who has gained well-deserved praise for his adventurous handling of the former Ellmarie Holden-trained point winner Feronily, who won a Grade 1 at the season-ending festival.

Mullins has transformed Its On The Line from a maiden hunter chase winner at five to reach the top of the tree at six. The Grand National-winning trainer is known for his ability to be an unconventional thinker, but this is a previously well-trodden route to success.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 May 2023
icon
more inIrish point-to-point
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIrish point-to-point