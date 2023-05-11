Emmet Mullins youngster Its On The Line follows in a long tradition to become top hunter chaser

Punchestown Champion Hunter Chase winner is set to be crowned champion hunter chaser for the 2022/23 season.

This will be another distinction for his trainer Emmet Mullins, who has gained well-deserved praise for his adventurous handling of the former Ellmarie Holden-trained point winner Feronily, who won a Grade 1 at the season-ending festival.

Mullins has transformed Its On The Line from a maiden hunter chase winner at five to reach the top of the tree at six. The Grand National-winning trainer is known for his ability to be an unconventional thinker, but this is a previously well-trodden route to success.