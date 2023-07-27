Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Clive Cox's two-year-olds are flying at last - and Tom Jones has the perfect soundtrack

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Clive Cox: saddles Eminency in feature 6f handicap at Windsor
Clive Cox: Jasour was a recent big winner for the trainerCredit: Getty Images

Hopefully some of the good-sized crowd at Newbury on Saturday cottoned on to another two-year-old winner for Clive Cox because backing James's Delight, who was returned at 12-1, would have yielded a tidy dividend on the day Tom Jones was belting out his chart-topping hits.

It's not unusual to see Cox enjoying success with two-year-olds, especially speedy ones, and regular racegoers might well been aware of his prowess given Newbury is the closest track to Cox's Beechdown Stables.

However, punters may have had their faith tested a little when the yard drew a blank with its youngsters in April, which was followed by just one winner in May.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 27 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 July 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn