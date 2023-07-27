Clive Cox's two-year-olds are flying at last - and Tom Jones has the perfect soundtrack

Hopefully some of the good-sized crowd at Newbury on Saturday cottoned on to another two-year-old winner for Clive Cox because backing James's Delight, who was returned at 12-1, would have yielded a tidy dividend on the day Tom Jones was belting out his chart-topping hits.

It's not unusual to see Cox enjoying success with two-year-olds, especially speedy ones, and regular racegoers might well been aware of his prowess given Newbury is the closest track to Cox's Beechdown Stables.

However, punters may have had their faith tested a little when the yard drew a blank with its youngsters in April, which was followed by just one winner in May.