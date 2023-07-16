City Of Troy bulldozes on to the scene as the year's best juvenile - three things we learned this week

This week, we were treated to a series of star turns at Newmarket's July meeting and some more quality international action. Here are three things we learned . . .

City Of Troy leaves little doubt as to who is the best juvenile

Odds of 3-1 for a race next spring seem ridiculously prohibitive, but you can understand the caution of bookmakers looking to next year's 2,000 Guineas after City Of Troy's electric victory in the Superlative Stakes.

It is not unusual for Aidan O'Brien to wax lyrical about his horses, but the language he used when discussing the son of Triple Crown winner Justify was particularly striking. He referred to the "unnatural ability" of what looks to be "an incredibly special" talent, and the figures back up the eye test.

Simply Superlative: City Of Troy is driven clear by Ryan Moore for a runway victory Credit: Mark Cranham

His Racing Post Rating of 116 sets a clear standard among this season's juveniles and is the best Superlative-winning performance since Racing Post records began in 1988.

That figure would have qualified as the sixth best two-year-old performance of last year and that he has achieved it already in two quick starts – his debut came in a Curragh maiden on July 1 – makes you wonder what more he is capable of achieving when stepping into Group 1 company.

Adayar's struggles continue - let’s hope it doesn’t put off trainers keeping top three-year-olds in training

For a brief spell racing was getting excited at the prospect of three Derby winners taking each other on for the first time in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes later this month. We should have known it was too good to be true.

Auguste Rodin remains on course, but Desert Crown's participation is in the balance as he returns to work following a setback just before Royal Ascot, and it would now be a major surprise to see Adayar line up after he was beaten in the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes.

The 2021 Derby and King George hero did not look comfortable in the closing stages and it’s very difficult to see him lining up at Ascot now, let alone being competitive in it.

Adayar is decisively beaten by Israr at Newmarket on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

There was widespread praise for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin when they announced 2021's star three-year-olds Adayar and Hurricane Lane would be kept in training rather than immediately retired to stud.

It was a bold decision that has not quite paid off, with Hurricane Lane's Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes win the biggest victory either have landed since.

There is still time to turn that around and it's still possible both could be pointed towards the Arc. Hopefully this does not put off Godolphin, or any other trainer or owner, doing the same in the future.

Flat racing is better off and likely to retain and attract new fans when the best horses are allowed more time to showcase their talents.

French Classic form looking the strongest

While the July meeting was drawing most of the attention, a barnstormer was served up in the Grand Prix de Paris on Friday night, which gave another big indication as to the hierarchy of the Classic generation.

Feed The Flame showed a terrific burst of pace to come from last to first to see off Irish Derby second Adelaide River and Oaks heroine Soul Sister, no mean feat on fast ground at Longchamp.

The one-length winning margin did not quite do justice to his superiority, but the biggest compliment his victory paid was to the form of the French Derby.

Feed The Flame was fourth that day, with French 2,000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Christopher Head's exciting Big Rock ahead of him. Those three can easily play a big role in the major mile to mile-and-a-half races to come this season.

Ace Impact stormed to victory in the Prix du Jockey Club with Feed The Flame only fourth Credit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND

However, none of them could lay a glove on Jean-Claude Rouget’s explosive colt Ace Impact , who now dominates the market for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

Paddington has emerged as the primary force among British and Irish three-year-olds, but he could have his dominance tested should he ever clash with Ace Impact. The Irish Champion Stakes could be the perfect battleground.

