Feed The Flame cut to 12-1 for Arc after burning off British and Irish opposition in Grand Prix de Paris

Feed The Flame ignited hopes he could become an Arc contender later in the season after showing an impressive burst of acceleration to deny the British and Irish-trained Adelaide River and Soul Sister in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Friday night.

The Pascal Bary-trained runner was cut to 12-1 (from 40) with Coral after he surged from a midfield position in the straight to pick off the Aidan O'Brien challenger Adelaide River while Soul Sister, making her first start since winning the Oaks, could not match his speed in the straight, finishing third.

Jockey Cristian Demuro punched the air moments before the son of Kingman hit the line. Feed The Flame was recording the biggest victory of his career on just his fourth start, having previously finished fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, and will be campaigned with the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October as his end-of-season target.

Bary said: "We didn't have any choice in the [Prix de] Jockey Club, we had to use him up from his draw but at a mile and a half he was able to really accelerate.

"He'll be even better on autumn ground and if he stays in the same form, he'll have a real chance in the Arc."

The ride on Soul Sister was arguably one of the biggest in the career of Kieran Shoemark, following talk he could become the next retained jockey to John and Thady Gosden when Frankie Dettori retires at the end of the season. He felt the winner proved too good on the day.

The jockey said: "We didn't go particularly quick, which kind of suited us. She's got a strong turn of foot and I tried to utilise that in the straight. She picked up well for me but I struggled to plug back Ryan [Moore, on Adelaide River] and I think we got beaten by a very, very good colt."

