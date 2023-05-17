Charlie Hills in emergency passport dash as he prepares Curragh raid with Galeron
Many punters think there's an edge to be had when you know a trainer is prepared to travel a long way to see a horse run. So when you see Charlie Hills at the Curragh next Saturday, it might be worth knowing he also had to spend hours wandering around Peterborough in order to be there.
The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas is set to feature Galeron, who was fourth in the Newmarket equivalent recently and will defend Hills's unblemished record in Irish Guineas. In 2013, he saddled the classy Just The Judge to victory in the 1,000, while six years later her rider Jamie Spencer steered Phoenix Of Spain to a slick front-running success in the 2,000.
Galeron was a 150-1 shot at Newmarket, but was beaten only five lengths and is already a course winner at the Curragh having landed the lucrative Goffs Million in September. He is also a big horse, the type to get better with racing.
