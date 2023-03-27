Britbet report increased Cheltenham turnover despite attendance drop

There has been plenty of comment about the disappointing attendance figures at this year's Cheltenham Festival, but the reduced numbers do not appear to have impacted on-course betting turnover with Britbet.

The racecourse pool betting operator, who sell bets on course under the Tote brand, reported a three per cent uplift on 2022, despite a crowd reduction of nearly 14 per cent.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup was the most popular race of the meeting on course, with more than £600,000 bet, a new single race record for Britbet, beating last year’s Grand National. Overall turnover on the Gold Cup was up 15 per cent on 2022.