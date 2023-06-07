Banksy comes to Newmarket: world-renowned street artist on exhibition at National Horseracing Museum

Racing and contemporary art do not come together very often so it was nice to see a healthy representation from both parties at the launch of The Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour at the National Horseracing Museum last week.

The 50-work exhibition features seven giant canvases of street art by the world-renowned Banksy which are replicas of those he painted on walls and buildings around Ukraine after Russia invaded the country last year.

The original works were in the process of being sold off shortly after war broke out and photographs of the seven were then taken to forward on to potential purchasers. Since then, five of the seven originals have been destroyed by bombs or artillery fire from the Russian army.