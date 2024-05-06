Big blow for racing staff after town's chaplain loses funding - but Simon Bailey is still keeping the faith

There has been dismay around town in recent days that racing chaplain Simon Bailey, one of the most familiar and welcoming faces around Headquarters over the past decade, will not have his contract renewed for 2025.

Sports Chaplaincy UK, of which Bailey is a team leader, has had a successful partnership with Racing Welfare in Newmarket for more than 20 years. During that time, racing staff in need of support with a range of issues, particularly those coping with bereavement as well as social and mental health problems, have found Bailey a rock to turn to.

Originally from Staffordshire, the 51-year-old knew next to nothing about racing when he first moved to HQ but is now part of the fabric with his easy manner and welcoming demeanour.