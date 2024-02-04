Ballyburn to reign in Supreme, Brits lacking in Turners and Triumph no one-horse race - three things we learned this week

The Dublin Racing Festival was utterly dominated by Willie Mullins but the action there and at Sandown on Saturday still gave us plenty to chew over. Here are three key takeaways from the week . . .

Ballyburn is surely a Supreme horse now

Willie Mullins was still undecided after the race and said he "had a lot of thinking to do", but surely after such an electric displayin the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle Ballyburn will now be aimed at the Supreme rather than the Baring Bingham.

There is little doubt he would see out the longer trip of the Baring Bingham on the evidence of his maiden win over Christmas, but he looked even better at the shorter distance when trouncing a strong field.

Ballyburn runs out an impressive winner of the 2m Grade1 novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The talented six-year-old is favourite for both races and Mullins will no doubt keep his options open until the last moment, but a look at both markets shows there may be less depth among his potential Supreme contingent.

Readin Tommy Wrong, Ile Atlantique, Dancing City and Billericay Dickie would all be candidates for the Baring Bingham, but much may depend on where connections want to aim Mystical Power, who has done his winning exclusively over two miles yet is second favourite for both contests.

However, as is stands, Ballyburn must be first in the pecking order.

Sam Hendry

British Turners team lacking depth

There have been no more than four British-trained runners in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the last three Cheltenham Festivals, including a complete no-show in 2022, and the home team once again appears thin.

Stage Star and Notlongtillmay were first and second for Britain in last year’s race, and the former’s stablemate Ginny’s Destiny is a leading player this season on the back of three wins from four starts over fences at Cheltenham.

Ginny’s Destiny, who recorded the same Racing Post Rating on Trials day last month as Stage Star did the previous year when winning the novice handicap chase, is the only British-trained entry among the first six in the betting. Who will join him?

Grey Dawning is the next British-trained horse in the betting at 14-1 but he is half the price for the Brown Advisory, while Iroko is only a possibility to make the meeting after a foot injury earlier in the campaign.

Nickle Back jumped superbly at Sandown but may miss Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That brings us to Saturday’s impressive Scilly Isles winner Nickle Back , who trainer Sarah Humphrey feels is marginally better going right-handed.

The lure of Cheltenham might prove hard for Nickle Back’s connections to dismiss, but it appears Aintree could be a likelier target, leaving a sparse home Turners challenge.

Jack Haynes, reporter

Triumph no one-horse race

Many would have thought they’d seen the Triumph Hurdle winner when Sir Gino smashed Burdett Road at Cheltenham’s Trials day two weeks ago, and the bookmakers reacted accordingly, with Nicky Henderson’s four-year-old storming to the head of the market.

Sir Gino has shortened further since and is now odds-on everywhere, but the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle, run on Saturday at the Dublin Racing Festival, has provided the winner of the last three Triumphs – and the first two home in the last two.

The 1-2-3, Kargese (5-1), Storm Heart (6-1) and Majborough (8-1), are now all shorter in the Triumph betting than Burdett Road (10-1) with Paddy Power, while fourth-home Bunting is just a touch bigger at 14-1. All four are trained by Willie Mullins.

Kargese: will form part of a powerful Triumph team for Mullins in opposition to Sir Gino Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Kargese, running in the same colours as the mighty mare Honeysuckle, looked much the best at the finish, and the performance can be marked up given she pulled so hard throughout.

There is no doubting her potential and she'll be even better once learning to settle, while Bunting caught the eye with his finishing effort. The extra furlong up the Cheltenham hill may see him get closer to the winner in March.

The Spring Juvenile Hurdle has been by far the best recent trial with a view to the festival, and it would be foolish to rule out any of the first four home. We haven't seen Salvator Mundi (also with Mullins) since he finished a close second to Sir Gino when trained in France, either, so this is not the one-horse race the market seems to suggest it might be.

Harry Wilson, reporter

