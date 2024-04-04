Award-winning beers, gins and a unique cocktail - you can stock a bar with the drinks inspired by the Cheltenham Festival

Alcohol and the Cheltenham Festival usually create a cocktail of bad news but that was not the case at the International Brewing Awards last week. In fact, racing was toasted with a gold medal.

Among a lengthy list of winners at the Oscars for the brewing industry was Cheltenham Gold, a beer which gets its inspiration from the most famous race held at the track.

Made by Goffs Brewery in Winchcombe, on the other side of Cleeve Hill, it won the cask ale category between 4.4 and 4.8 per cent and was runner-up in the overall cask ale category. Cheltenham Gold featured in a truly global competition in which tipples from across Europe, Asia, the US, New Zealand and Australia won medals.