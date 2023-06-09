Racing Post logo
FeatureAnother View
premium

A magical hidden gem at Cheltenham racecourse has had a major transformation

author image
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Sir Anthony McCoy, members of the RDA and Jockey Club and volunteers building the new sensory garden
Sir Anthony McCoy, members of the RDA and Jockey Club and volunteers building the new sensory garden

Cheltenham racecourse is a special place for many racing fans, but tucked away in the shadows of its mighty grandstand is a place producing magic moments even in the off-season.

The Cotswold Riding For The Disabled Association (RDA) provides opportunities to those who may not otherwise have them to touch, interact with and ride horses and ponies, regardless of their age or disability, and its latest project is now off the ground.

The RDA has a centre north of the stands at Cheltenham, adjacent to the turn-in of the New course, and last week a sensory garden was built there, with funding and manpower provided by WellChild, while volunteers from the Jockey Club and a few members of Fergal O'Brien's team stepped in too. Even Sir Anthony McCoy, an ambassador for WellChild, got stuck in, seemingly as much at home with a drill in his hand as he is with a rein.

Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 15:50, 9 June 2023
