The Gold Cup has been on a glorious tour - but there's still only one way to actually get your hands on it

Thousands have had the chance to see the Cheltenham Gold Cup up close in the last 12 months thanks to a year-long celebration of the great race's centenary year. It's brought joy to many – but others have been left wanting a bit more.

After numerous visits to businesses, schools, hospitality establishments and more, the festival's most famous prize headed out to Pau in France last month, where leading figures from the sport matched the eagerness of racegoers in queueing up for their turn.

Among them were Olivier Peslier and breeder Nicolas Lageneste, who, like many others, asked whether he could hold the Gold Cup.