Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionPostcard from Cheltenham
premium

Fergal O'Brien has broken a 23-year streak - and he could just be getting started

author image
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Fergal OâBrien and Paddy BrennanCheltenham 1.1.20 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Fergal O'Brien: enjoyed his best season yetCredit: Edward Whitaker

Cheltenham's regional training ranks have officially entered a new era. Since the 1999-2000 season, the honour of being Gloucestershire's top trainer has been held by Nigel Twiston-Davies or Jonjo O'Neill – but their dominance has finally come to an end.

Fergal O'Brien has broken a 23-season streak for the two powerhouses, who fully seized control of the region after the retirement of training legend David Nicholson.

This achievement is a "huge honour" for Irish-born O'Brien, who had spent 19 years progressing through the ranks at Twiston-Davies's yard before becoming his right-hand man in the days of Bindaree and Imperial Commander.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 20 April 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Cheltenham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPostcard from Cheltenham