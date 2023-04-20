Fergal O'Brien has broken a 23-year streak - and he could just be getting started

Cheltenham's regional training ranks have officially entered a new era. Since the 1999-2000 season, the honour of being Gloucestershire's top trainer has been held by Nigel Twiston-Davies or Jonjo O'Neill – but their dominance has finally come to an end.

Fergal O'Brien has broken a 23-season streak for the two powerhouses, who fully seized control of the region after the retirement of training legend David Nicholson.

This achievement is a "huge honour" for Irish-born O'Brien, who had spent 19 years progressing through the ranks at Twiston-Davies's yard before becoming his right-hand man in the days of Bindaree and Imperial Commander.