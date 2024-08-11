Aidan O'Brien is dominating the juvenile scene - but one colt did beat Ballydoyle last week and 40-1 for the Derby is generous

In the last few days we have had Ballydoyle juvenile winners out of Magic Wand, Tepin, I Can Fly and Quiet Reflection, highlighting the enormous strength in depth of Aidan O'Brien's two-year-old squad this year and the brilliant bloodlines he has at his disposal.

Lake Victoria , a daughter of Quiet Reflection, won the Sweet Solera Stakes in great style at Newmarket on Saturday and is now as short as 10-1 for the 1,000 Guineas.

Ecstatic , out of Magic Wand, is 25-1 for the Oaks after hosing up at Tipperary, while Delacroix , a son of Tepin, is 20-1 for the Derby after justifying favouritism at the Curragh. And we haven't even got to January and Ides Of March , other Ballydoyle-trained two-year-old winners over the last few days. You get the picture.