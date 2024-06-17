- More
'Obviously I'd like to beat him this time, but either way it's what racing's all about'
The top jockey talks to Peter Thomas about Classic winner Rosallion, who is taking his career 'a step further'
Rosallion is a horse who has caused me a lot of confusion. He was a brilliant two-year-old who finished off with an impressive Group 1 success on 'good to soft' ground at Longchamp. In the Guineas, he travelled like Pegasus but was readily outpointed by Notable Speech. In the Irish Guineas, he was held up to showcase his speed but only dropped his head in front on the line, after a long and grinding struggle with stablemate Haatem, whom he had reputedly been working all over at home.
My tiny brain has struggled to compute this information. Speedster or stayer? Royal Ascot winner or again a lamb to the Godolphin colt's slaughter? I need to know.
Then Sean Levey sums up Tuesday's race in a nutshell: "It's very small margins either way, but it's great to have a St James's Palace where two horses like that are taking each other on. Obviously, I'd like to see a reversal of form in my lad's favour, and then for them to meet again at Goodwood, where maybe Notable Speech will be better suited by the track, but either way, it's what racing is all about."
