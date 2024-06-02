Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 HamiltonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 HamiltonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewJosephine Gordon
premium

'I put all my eggs in one basket and I had no-one when I left - I was just riding everywhere and anywhere'

Josephine Gordon tells Catherine Macrae how she keeps battling away through tough times

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Josephine Gordon: rode 106 winners in 2017 but living off much slimmer pickings now
Josephine Gordon: rode 106 winners in 2017 but living off much slimmer pickings nowCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

In its 245-year history, only three women have ridden in the Derby. There was a time when it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Josephine Gordon would be the fourth. 

Indeed, Gordon declared her intent to win the Classic just a year after Ana O'Brien partnered The Anvil in 2017, and the ambition seemed a natural progression for what had already been a dazzling start to her career, with the apprentice title in 2016 followed by a maiden century the next year.

Yet the life of a jockey is rarely smooth sailing and six years later things have not panned out as Gordon would have hoped. Her numbers have dwindled and dreams of Epsom's biggest event have been replaced by the rainy reality of a midweek meeting at Brighton.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inInterviews

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews