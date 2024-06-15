- More
'Having my counsellor is a big help - I don't feel anything I bring to her is too much'
Oisin Murphy talks to Peter Thomas about Royal Ascot, counselling and the fine line between frustration and satisfaction
Oisin Murphy's house in Upper Lambourn is in a state of turmoil. It's having a makeover – although it already looks pretty immaculate to me – and there's furniture piled up in the most inconvenient of places, which wouldn't be so bad had Murphy not just noticed, in mid-conversation, that the people who've moved the furniture have also scratched his smart wooden floor.
The talk moves in stream-of-consciousness fashion from Royal Ascot and the tribulations of being an elite jockey (my words, not his) with too many second places to his name this season and not enough winners (his words, not mine), to those of being a homeowner with a headache.
It could have been worse; I could have turned up yesterday, when he was grappling with the aftermath of a spell of in-car projectile vomiting that may or may not have been caused by E Coli but certainly did his upholstery no favours. Whatever the issue, though, there's no doubt Murphy is a man who examines his life in minute detail, sifts the good and bad and strives to make sense of it all.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Read
Last updated
- Sir Michael Stoute: 'I still enjoy it but probably not as much as I ever did - it can't be much longer'
- 'So perfect in so many ways' - Northern Dancer relived as Adriana Zaefferer's painting shows in London
- 'It was like herding cats' - how racing and betting fought a long (and fruitless) battle inside the corridors of power
- 'It's so wonderful to be here. If you're the only person in a wheelchair you find people tend to avoid you. Here you feel ordinary'
- 'I was in so much pain - I needed the time off for my mind and my body'
- Sir Michael Stoute: 'I still enjoy it but probably not as much as I ever did - it can't be much longer'
- 'So perfect in so many ways' - Northern Dancer relived as Adriana Zaefferer's painting shows in London
- 'It was like herding cats' - how racing and betting fought a long (and fruitless) battle inside the corridors of power
- 'It's so wonderful to be here. If you're the only person in a wheelchair you find people tend to avoid you. Here you feel ordinary'
- 'I was in so much pain - I needed the time off for my mind and my body'