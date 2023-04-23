‘Suddenly he stood up and I was crying even more’ - a loving groom and the horse who brought cheers and tears at Cheltenham

Janna Walsh hasn’t watched the race again yet, isn’t quite sure that she ever will. The 29-year-old from Killimer in Clare starred in one of the most touching chapters in that tearful book that told the story of an extraordinary Tuesday at Cheltenham just over a month ago.

Tears of joy for Honeysuckle, tears of astonishment for Constitution Hill and the saddest of all tears for an absent son, Jack de Bromhead. And tears of pure relief for Janna Walsh when Dysart Dynamo reappeared from behind the green screens of despair which had hidden his distress from the silent stands following his final-fence fall in the Arkle.

“At this stage I was starting to stop crying,” recalls Walsh, the horse's groom, “and then they put the screens down and I heard the roar and off I went again, sobbing, thinking, ‘Oh my God, they love him!’ I was walking him around before the Supreme and heard the Cheltenham roar when they started. It was loud, but not as loud as the cheer Dynamo got.”