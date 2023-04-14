Ted Walsh: 'I know I say things people disagree with and I know I say things off the cuff - but I don’t say too much wrong'
Colm Greaves talks to the trainer of leading Grand National fancy Any Second Now
So then, Ted, what does it feel like to be a national treasure?
“National treasure?! I don’t know about national treasure but people come up to me and say, 'I enjoy you on the box and the best of luck in upcoming races'. There is a lot of goodwill. I know I say things that people disagree with and I know I say things off the cuff but I don’t say too much wrong.”
Ted Walsh turned 73 on Friday and if you seek a man who’s slowing down then you’ll need to look elsewhere. If anything, he might still be accelerating and the next stop on his journey is Aintree and a third crack at Grand National treasure with JP McManus’s durable 11-year-old Any Second Now. Unlike his trainer, the gelding's preparation has been far from off the cuff.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in