'I had no faith in him' - John Walsh recounts the uninspiring but fascinating early years of Corach Rambler

Aisling Crowe visits the Grand National hotpot's first trainer in Wexford to hear about this deep-thinking horse

Grand National favourite Corach Rambler winning at Cheltenham for the first time
Grand National leading fancy Corach Rambler winning at Cheltenham for the first time

The romance of the Grand National may have been diluted somewhat as modernisations transform the nature of the grand old race, but Aintree's famous fences retain the capacity to create stories that resonate beyond the racing world.

If Corach Rambler were to provide Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore with a second winner of the race just weeks after the death of their beloved first, One For Arthur, the nine-year-old would become the latest unique character to make an indelible mark on Aintree.

With one US president in Ireland reconnecting with his roots this week, Corach Rambler's own formative years were spent not far from the ancestral homestead of another.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 17:15, 14 April 2023
