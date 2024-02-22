'Racecourses need to do the right thing and accept they need to change the way they do business for the benefit of everybody'

Peter Savill wants to start a debate within British racing.

The relationship between racecourses and the sport's participants has been fractious for many years, not least because of prize-money and suspicions about the level of income tracks receive.

Savill, who stepped down as chairman of the BHA's predecessor the BHB nearly 20 years ago, remains a significant figure in the sport. Just in recent months British racing has adopted some of the principles of his idea for Premier racing.