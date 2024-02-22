Racing Post logo
InterviewPeter Savill
premium

'Racecourses need to do the right thing and accept they need to change the way they do business for the benefit of everybody'

Industry editor Bill Barber talks to the former chairman of the BHB and owner of Plumpton

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Peter Savill says the relationship between racecourses and horsemen needs to change
Peter Savill says the relationship between racecourses and horsemen needs to change

Peter Savill wants to start a debate within British racing.

The relationship between racecourses and the sport's participants has been fractious for many years, not least because of prize-money and suspicions about the level of income tracks receive.

Savill, who stepped down as chairman of the BHA's predecessor the BHB nearly 20 years ago, remains a significant figure in the sport. Just in recent months British racing has adopted some of the principles of his idea for Premier racing.

Published on 22 February 2024

Last updated 18:13, 22 February 2024

