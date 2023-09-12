'It was amazing to win - it was 30 years of my working life I put into it. I couldn't stop crying'

It is easy to see why Amy Vickers felt her time would never come.

A key part of Harry and Roger Charlton's team, she was first nominated for the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards in its previous guise in 2005 but didn't get through the first round.

That changed in spectacular fashion when she emerged on top in the rider and groom category when this year's awards took place at York in February.

"I've been nominated nearly every year since 2005," she says. "When I was told again, I was like, 'Oh yeah, that's great'. But then I got through to the next round and had to speak to someone on the phone.

"That was the 'oh gosh moment' because I'd never made it that far before. I think the final ten are still done over the phone and I was fine until I got the call that I'd made it through to the last three.

"I was still trying to keep calm, thinking these things don't happen to people like me, but it was amazing to win. It's 30 years of my working life that I've put into it, so to have that recognised by people who don't know me means a lot. When I was being interviewed, I couldn't stop crying because it was an emotional and slightly stressful day. I can't really explain what it means."

Originally from near Portsmouth, Vickers grew up loving horses and wanted to be a jockey from the age of 11. She puts that down to her grandfather's interest in the sport and took out an apprentice licence while working for John Norton before venturing south to the Charlton family's historic Beckhampon base.

"I love speed and going fast," says the thrill-seeker, who has spent 25 years working on and off for her current employers and has this year been promoted to the role of head girl.

"When Roger asked he said he didn't want me to stop riding out, which I was delighted with because I love riding out, but there are so many favourite bits to it, especially in the morning when I'm feeding horses and they're shouting for their food."

Jumbly (right): now trained by Joseph O'Brien but still the apple of Amy Vickers' eye Credit: Mark Cranham

Vickers, who gets up at 4am, does her own four horses first before heading to the stable, where she became smitten with the now-departed Jumbly.

"She was my girl and I'm stalking her like crazy at the moment because she's gone to Joseph O'Brien," the 47-year-old adds.

"I still call her my girl even though she's not here but I sat on her from the moment she came and did every single thing on her. I've never been so proud as when she won a Group 3 at Ascot last year because she meant, and means, so much to me.

"She wasn't straightforward, but I put a lot of work into her, tiny little things but I think they made a difference. She ran at Goodwood and Ascot for Joseph this year and I went to see her, while I set my alarm when she ran at Saratoga the other day!"

Many years ago, Avonbridge was another class act who meant a lot to Vickers and his defeat in the 2003 Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury still rankles – even if she has forgiven her idol Kieren Fallon for the ride.

"He was my favourite rider as he had this way with horses, very natural, and he had that horsemanship, even though he did make a mistake on Avonbridge, who was one of my horses."

Avonbridge (right): Amy Vickers has forgiven Kieren Fallon for his slip on the Abbaye winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

Vickers also looked after the smart Striking Ambition, while she has ridden Tante Rose, who went on to win Haydock's Sprint Cup.

"I always treat them like they're my own," she says. "They're not machines, they're animals who want care and attention and love. If you keep them happy, they're going to run better.

"Jumbly could be a little minx at times and she'd whip round, not to get me off, just because she was well. A key part of the job for me is doing the best to keep the horses happy, especially if they have a quirk or two.

"You can't force someone to love this job, but it's the type of job where you'll get out of it what you put in. If you don't work hard, you won't get the rewards."

Vickers would know, and, quite rightly, at York this year she was finally rewarded for it.

Read more . . .

This year's winner urges trainers to nominate staff for Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards after thrilling 2023

Nominations open for the 20th Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.