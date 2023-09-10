This year's winner urges trainers to nominate staff for Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards after thrilling 2023

The 2023 employee of the year at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards has urged those within racing to nominate stable staff following her "whirlwind" success this year.

Sarah Guest, who has worked as assistant trainer to John O'Shea for nearly two decades, was crowned champion at the awards ceremony at York in February and will now return to the Godolphin-sponsored event as a judge to help determine the next winner of the title, which is open to staff across the racing industry. The closing date for nominations is November 7.

"The win was incredible, it's hard to sum up in words," said Guest. "I come from a small yard and have been working with John for over 20 years, and this was the first time he'd nominated me. It was a whirlwind and I didn't know what to expect, but all the judges made us feel welcome and we were so well cared for. They just wanted to know your story, and it immediately put you at ease.

"They looked after us all day and I can't thank Godolphin enough for putting on these awards that make stable staff feel so celebrated and special."

Guest won the leadership award for her exemplary dedication to the sport and guidance of staff at the Gloucestershire yard, particularly when taking over at the helm of Elton Racing Stables when O'Shea suffered an unexpected three-month illness.

Following success in her category, she went on to claim the title of employee of the year, which came with a £10,000 prize for Guest and another £10,000 for her colleagues at the yard.

"We've joked about why it took John so long to nominate me," she said. "He'd had a bout of illness and was in hospital longer than expected, so I oversaw the yard and just kept everything rolling and going.

"He said, 'Well if I don't nominate you now I'm never going to do it!' The nomination was completely unexpected and it was a privilege when he told me.

John O’Shea: "We've joked about why it took John so long to nominate me," says Sarah Guest Credit: Laura Green

"All the staff from the yard came with me that evening and to win that much was incredible. We'd never see that kind of money for pool money, so to be able to give the staff their split of it was massive."

After being inspired by her fellow nominees during the contest, Guest has continued to grow as a leader, undertaking a racing development programme and securing her level one rider coaching qualification to better support staff at her yard.

She is thrilled at the prospect of returning as a judge for next year's contest, saying: "It's so special to receive that acknowledgement that what you are doing is worthwhile and someone appreciates it.

"Racing is not just for the horses; the staff are the backbone of the industry and keep everything rolling. They've got to be looked after just as much as the horses, and when you're away from the main racing hubs you've got to find ways to help their personal development in the industry and find the right paths for them.

"I'm all about personal development for staff and finding ways to help them improve themselves, and that's why I'm so excited to be part of the judging process, to hear all the stories of all the nominees this time.

"Nominations can come from anywhere, be it a trainer or owner or another member of staff who has had something done for them that they've really appreciated. To find out more about each person nominated is so exciting, because I was so inspired by the other nominees I got to meet last year."

Nominations are open until November 7 for the 20th running of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards. The awards are an opportunity for employees from across the industry in Britain, such as training yards, studs or administrative roles, to be celebrated for their hard work and dedication. Find out more by visiting thoroughbredawards.co.uk .

