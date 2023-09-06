Nominations open for the 20th Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Nominations opened on Wednesday for the 20th running of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards.

Sarah Guest and Paddy Trainor, the two most recent recipients of the overall prize, are among the judges for the 2024 edition, which is once again supported by Godolphin and organised by the BHA in association with the Racing Post and Racing TV.

The awards will take place next February at a venue yet to be announced, when a total of £128,000 in prize-money will be shared between the winners in six categories and their stable or stud.

Nominations are open until November 7 and can be made in writing or by video via the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards website (thoroughbredawards.co.uk) in the following categories: leadership, dedication, rider/racing groom, stud staff, as well as the community award (in recognition of Rory MacDonald), and the David Nicholson newcomer award.

A yard manager for trainer John O'Shea, Guest scooped both the leadership award and the employee of the year award in February. Trainor, who works for Charlie Johnston, won in the rider and groom category before going on to win the overall first prize in 2022, and was a judge for the first time last year.

Paddy Trainor receives his award from Julie Harrington at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Broadcaster Nick Luck will chair the judges for the fourth time and is joined by former jockeys George Baker, Mark Bradburne and Mick Fitzgerald, as well as Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma, Racing Welfare's Dawn Goodfellow and the National Stud's Anna Kerr. The panel is completed by bloodstock agent Eileen Harte, Racing to School's Ollie McPhail and National Association of Racing Staff chief executive George McGrath.

In the 20 years since the awards were first handed out, Godolphin have repeated their success in Ireland, France, Australia and the United States.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "For 20 years, the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards have provided us with so many special memories and unforgettable moments, and I’m immensely proud of the role they continue to play in celebrating the very best of British racing and breeding.

“The awards are a wonderful opportunity to show our collective appreciation for the exceptional individuals who love and care for our horses, look after our people and go above and beyond to support our local communities."

Harrington added: “There are so many people deserving of recognition, so please do nominate friends, peers, employees – anyone who you think should be honoured for their excellence and extraordinary contribution.”

Godolphin managing director Hugh Anderson said: "The 20th anniversary of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards is a significant milestone and everyone involved should be rightly proud of two decades celebrating the hard-working heroes of the racing and breeding industries."

