FeatureRecord-breakers of 2023
premium

From the master trainers to a beaten 1-25 favourite: the record-breakers of 2023

John Randall looks back at the record-breaking events in the past year

author image
John RandallRacing statistician

1 Aidan O'Brien

In breaking records and reaching career milestones, Aidan O'Brien had an awesome year in 2023, even by his superlative standards. Having scored a record-extending ninth Derby victory with Auguste Rodin, he became the first trainer to win 100 Classics in Europe when that colt followed up in the Irish Derby on July 2.

His Classic century comprised a record 49 in Ireland, a record 42 in Britain, and nine in France. His current tally is 102 in a roll-call headed by Classic Park in the 1997 Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Having started his training career in 1993, O'Brien scored his 4,000th win world-wide with Henry Longfellow in the National Stakes on September 10 en route to his 25th consecutive Irish Flat trainers' title and 26th in all.

Published on 28 December 2023inFeatures

Last updated 16:00, 28 December 2023

