Hong Kong Jockey Club and Ascot renew World Pool links for another five years

The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Bet With Ascot have renewed their bespoke World Pool agreement for another five years, following on from the extension signed with the Tote,

The concept, whereby punters across the world can bet into pari-mutuel pools at more than 100 fixtures, has broadened the number of days of racing available to bet on for Hong Kong bettors, while UK players benefit from increased liquidity and the participating racecourses earn a percentage of turnover.

HKJC executive director Michael Fitzsimmons said: "Our customers like Ascot, they like the brand of Ascot and hundreds of thousands of people will be watching Ascot this week in Hong Kong. And when Wellington runs tomorrow, I’m sure we’ll see a serious spike in the numbers. We’re all very keen for Hong Kong to put its own horses on the map."

One key strategic aim for the next stage of World Pool expansion is to increase racing's engagement with a new and younger demographic and Fitzsimmons added: You’re betting against somebody in Australia or Hong Kong, that excites people, and you’re cheering for your local horse.

"The returns to racing have been very important for everyone concerned. We give back to grassroots racing and that’s what we’re most excited and crowded about."

Felicity Barnard, Ascot's director of racing and public affairs, added: "I think it’s exciting for racing in general. It has meant a significant amount to our prize-money. Everything we get we look to invest in the business and the prize-money, and that encourages better-quality runners."

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori lands 80th Royal Ascot winner as Porta Fortuna flies home for Donnacha O'Brien

Big-spending mystery owner behind Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami revealed