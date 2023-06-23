Frankie Dettori lands 80th Royal Ascot winner as Porta Fortuna flies home for Donnacha O'Brien

Frankie Dettori recorded his 80th winner at Royal Ascot when bursting out of the pack on Porta Fortuna to land the Albany Stakes and hand Donnacha O'Brien his first victory at the royal meeting.

Unbeaten in two starts beforehand, Porta Fortuna was prominent and still travelling best of the 17-runner field at the two-furlong pole before being sent for home by Dettori.

She hit the front with a furlong left to run and won by a length going away from the Aidan O'Brien-trained Matrika, with Soprano, trained by George Boughey, coming home well for third.

"Eighty winners at Royal Ascot, it's unbelievable," said a jubilant Dettori. "I've fulfilled my dream. Royal Ascot has always been special to me and I love it so much. To get to 80 is incredible."

A heavy ground winner at the Curragh on her debut over five furlongs, Porta Fortuna took the step up in trip and class in her stride when landing a Group 3 at Naas last month, after which she was bought by American owners and targeted at this race.

O'Brien was joining his father, Aidan, and brother Joseph in having a winner at Royal Ascot and the young trainer said: "It means a lot. She's a very smart filly, so big congratulations to all the owners, they spotted her potential early and it was always the plan to come here. It was great that it came off.

"She travelled very well and she quickened smartly, but she kept going and hit the line strong. She had a bit of a battle, so I think she's just a very smart filly."

Porta Fortuna was shortened to 10-1 (from 25-1) for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas with Paddy Power, but O'Brien wouldn't be drawn into suggesting where she would be heading next.

"We'll take her home and see how she comes out of it," O'Brien added. "She's quite a scopey filly and she's got a load of American owners, so the Breeders' Cup is going to be a target as well.

"Whether she'll stay that far or not we'll see, but we'll see how she comes out of it and make a plan from then."

Read this next:

Shaquille defies dreadful start to land extraordinary Group 1 win

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.