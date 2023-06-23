Big-spending mystery owner behind Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami revealed

Wathnan Racing have made a stunning entrance into the British scene, with the owner’s first three runners on these shores including Queen’s Vase victor Gregory and Courage Mon Ami, who triumphed in Royal Ascot’s centrepiece contest, the Gold Cup.

Details about Wathnan Racing had been in short supply but in the aftermath of Thursday’s Group 1 success it was revealed that the operation is headed up by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Although Wathnan Racing have had just three runners in Britain, Qatar’s ruling family are no strangers to high-profile racing success. The Emir is a brother of Sheikh Joaan, principal of Al Shaqab Racing and Haras de Bouquetot in Normandy, while the siblings are cousins of Sheikh Fahad of Qatar Racing, who stands the likes of Zoustar and Kameko at Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire.

The Wathnan silks have also been seen aboard Isaac Shelby, who finished second, beaten just a short neck, in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains on his first start for new connections before he ran a creditable fourth behind Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

Courage Mon Ami, Gregory and Isaac Shelby were sourced privately on behalf of Wathnan Racing by Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock.

Courage Mon Ami and Frankie Dettori (right) beat Coltrane to win the Ascot Gold Cup Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

“I think it’s fantastic for the business generally that the Emir of Qatar, such a senior international figure, is interested in British racing,” said Brown. “I think they registered as owners in Britain only six weeks ago, so these results are pretty unprecedented.”

Although Courage Mon Ami and Gregory are Wathnan Racing’s first winners in Britain, those successes are not the first time the operation has made its presence felt in Europe.

Through senior representative Olly Tait, the ownership group was the leading buyer at last year’s Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale, where 1,750,000gns was spent on nine lots, including the 450,000gns Persian Royal. Those recruits were bought to continue their careers in Qatar, where Wathnan Racing was the leading owner during the 2022-23 season.

Explaining how his association with Wathnan Racing began, Brown said: “Olly Tait and I lived next to each other when we first moved to Newmarket 25 years ago. We formed a friendship and have been good mates ever since. It was Easter Sunday when Olly called me about this project.

“Obviously Wathnan Racing had been to the horses-in-training sales and bought quite a few horses to go to Qatar, and I’d quietly helped Olly with a few things like valuations in the background.

“He told me he’d been to Qatar and the horses they’d bought had worked out well, so the owners would like to have a go at racing in Britain. He asked if I’d help and obviously I was blown away to even be asked.”

Brown added: “They are extraordinary to deal with. I report to Olly and then he deals with the guys in Qatar, but everything has been completely straightforward. We’re very focused and disciplined in what we’re trying to do.”

Elaborating on what followed that initial approach, Brown continued: “The outline of the brief we’ve been given is really to buy horses that can go to the better meetings and compete at places like Ascot, York and Goodwood. Buying horses in training means you can achieve that quicker than if you’re buying yearlings or breeding. Isaac Shelby was our first and then we bought Gregory and Courage Mon Ami.”

The Brian Meehan-trained Isaac Shelby, a son of Night Of Thunder, was purchased from Manton Thoroughbreds, while Courage Mon Ami and Gregory both reside in the John and Thady Gosden stable. The former, a son of Frankel, was bred and raced initially by Anthony Oppenheimer, and Gregory is a homebred son of Golden Horn from Philippa Cooper’s Normandie Stud.

The Emir was unable to attend Royal Ascot, but Wathnan was represented by various members of the team Credit: Edward Whitaker

Reflecting on a momentous couple of days at the royal meeting, Brown said: “We were all nervous and there was a lot of pressure on but the horses did a tremendous job for us. I think I’m still in shock. It’s amazing, it’s off the charts really. We set out to buy horses that could run at the bigger meetings but to go to Ascot and have two winners is a massive bonus.

“They weren’t bought specifically for that meeting – that’s a very small target – and the exciting thing is both of these horses are very unexposed and still unbeaten. I think both have a very bright future ahead of them. Isaac Shelby will have his day too. He’s still quite immature and knowing the Dubawi line he can only get better.”

The Emir was unable to attend Royal Ascot in person but was represented by various members of the Wathnan Racing team, who were presented with the Gold Cup trophy by the King and Queen.

“Unfortunately The Emir couldn’t make Ascot himself but Qatari representatives from Wathnan Racing were there,” said Brown. “Hopefully we’ll see him on a British racecourse in future though, that would be hugely exciting.

“We went to the box after the Gold Cup and I said to the team, ‘Please take this in because there will be a lot of times when we’re standing here after finishing last.’ The great thing is that they get that. They’ve had horses before, they own lots of successful Arabian horses and they have a good few horses in Qatar, where they were the leading owner. They’re sportsmen and the gravity of the last two days has not been lost on them.”

Read these next:

'I didn't expect it' - Royal Ascot king Frankie Dettori celebrates ninth Gold Cup win

The twists of fate that delivered Frankie Dettori a final Gold Cup success

How Frankie Dettori won the Gold Cup - and where the race was won and lost

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.