William Buick crowned Flat Jockey of the Year for third successive year at the Lesters

Champion jockey William Buick was crowned 2023 Flat Jockey of the Year at the Professional Jockeys Association Lesters Awards on Thursday evening.

It was the third year in a row that Buick, who won his second Flat jockeys' championship in October, received the accolade, with champion apprentice Billy Loughnane also being recognised with the Apprentice Jockey of the Year award.

The 17-year-old was receiving his first Lesters award, as was Conditional Jockey of the Year Luca Morgan, who last month quit the saddle at the age of 22 after battling with his weight.

Brian Hughes was named Jump Jockey of the Year having sealed his third jockeys' championship in April and his weighing-room colleague Alan Johns was also recognised for the role he played in the creation of the Jump Jockeys Derby at Chepstow in October.

The charity race raised awareness and funds for Welsh children’s cancer charity Latch, with Welsh Grand National-winning trainer Christian Williams' daughter Betsy undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

Dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan, who retired at York’s Ebor meeting in August, received the equivalent Special Recognition award on the Flat.

Derek Fox gained the Jump Ride of the Year award for delivering subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler from last to first to land his second successive Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Tom Marquand’s role in The King and Queen’s first Royal Ascot winner aboard Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes was also recognised.

The event was broadcast on Sky Sports Racing, although PJA interim chief executive Dale Gibson raised the possibility of the ceremony returning to a live venue next year.

"We haven’t had it live since 2018," he told Sky Sports Racing. "We're very keen on getting the gig back either in London or at a racecourse in 2024.

"We have a slot, it’s December 22. It’s a Sunday and the fixtures are in our favour – there’s no evening racing. We’ll be looking for a sponsor and we’ll be absolutely going all in to get it back live next year."

Award winners

William Buick – Flat Jockey of the Year

Brian Hughes – Jump Jockey of the Year

Billy Loughnane – Apprentice Jockey of the Year

Luca Morgan – Conditional Jockey of the Year

Tom Marquand, Desert Hero (Ascot, June 22) – Flat Ride of the Year

Derek Fox, Corach Rambler (Cheltenham, March 14) – Jump Ride of the Year

Paul Hanagan – Flat Jockey Special Recognition

Alan Johns – Jump Jockey Special Recognition

