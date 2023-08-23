'The body is telling me no' - dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan to retire from riding at York on Friday

Dual former champion jockey Paul Hanagan has announced he is retiring from race-riding after a quarter of a century.

He will have his final mount on Wootton'Sun in the opening 1m4f handicap on Friday's card at York, teaming up with his former boss Richard Fahey, whose Malton yard he joined as an apprentice in 1999.

Hanagan, 42, was champion apprentice in 2002 and went on to be champion jockey in 2010 and 2011.

That earned him a job as retained jockey to owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, for whom he notably won the Oaks and King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Taghrooda and the July Cup on Muhaarar.

Hanagan subsequently returned north and rode the 2,000th winner of his career in 2020, the same year that he suffered a potentially career-ending injury at Newcastle.

Explaining his decision to retire, he said: "The mind is saying yes but the body is saying no I'm afraid. A couple of years ago I had one of my worst falls, fracturing three vertebrae, and in all honesty I've never quite been the same after it.

"Pain-wise it's getting a bit more severe – it's not so much pain when riding, but it's maintaining that fitness to ride at a level I'm comfortable with. It's got to the stage when I don't think I can get to that level of fitness because of the pain. So I've decided to retire on Friday."

Hanagan is glad to be signing off on the Knavesmire, and for a trainer who has supplied well over 900 of his winners.

"York has been special to me," he said. "I've been leading jockey three or four times and had many good days. I must say a massive thank you to William Derby for organising a box for my family and friends who'll all be here – it's going to be quite an emotional few days.

"And it's very special to have my last ride for Richard. I don't think there have been many relationships that have gone on for so long, and we've had so many good days together."

Hanagan had his first ride in 1998, and reflecting on his career he said: "When people say 'enjoy it because it goes so fast' they're so right, it really has gone quick. I can remember my first winner at Haydock and I could never have imagined that I would have so much success.

"I keep telling young people that if they're going through a hard time or they think they can't do something, anything is possible if you work hard. It can be done."

Looking to the future, he said: "I've gone over a few options but I'm really looking forward to working with The Good Racing Company and Phil Hawthorne – to ride the first winner for the Rob Burrow Racing Club the other day at Beverley was special.

"I'd also love to do a bit of punditry, and I wouldn't put training out of the equation, although we all know how hard that is."

