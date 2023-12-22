Baffled by all the Christmas action? Here's one eyecatching entry from each of the 11 meetings on a Boxing Day bonanza

With 11 meetings across Britain and Ireland on Boxing Day it will be tough to know where to look. To help you out, we've picked out an eyecatching runner from each track worth watching . . .

Aintree

Farren Glory (1.05 )

Farren Glory: could represent Gordon Elliott in Aintree's Grade 1

The inaugural Grade 1 William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle looks a belting contest, partly due to the possible participation of this Gordon Elliott-trained runner. The six-year-old took some notable scalps when winning the Royal Bond at the beginning of the month and will be bidding to give his trainer a first success in this event, which used to be known as the Tolworth at Sandown.

Farren Glory 13:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Down Royal

Samcro (2.33 )

The famous Samcro, pictured in action at Tinahely, could run at Down Royal

He hardly needs an introduction, does he? Samcro looked unbeatable in his first seven starts, including the 2018 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Despite winning the Marsh Novices' Chase two years later, he never quite lived up to the hype. However, he has easily won his last four starts since being tried in point-to-points and could prepare for a big spring target in the 3m hunter chase.

Samcro 14:33 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Fontwell

Yorksea (1.42 )

Much interest will centre on this Gary Moore-trained runner in the feature 2m1½f handicap hurdle as he refused to race at the course last time. However, that isn't representative of what he can do as he was placed in a Grade 2 as a juvenile in 2021 and finished fourth in the valuable Betfair Hurdle last season. He was second on the Flat at Goodwood in October too.

Yorksea 13:42 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gary Moore

Kempton

Gentleman's Relish (3.05 )

Away from the Grade 1 superstars is an intriguing runner in the 2m maiden hurdle which follows the King George. Might Bite fell at the final fence when set for a comfortable win in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in 2016 before making amends to land the King George a year later and the silks of the four-time Grade 1 winner will be carried by Gentleman's Relish. The four-year-old was well beaten on his debut at Newbury in March but scored by six lengths in a bumper at that track last month. It will be interesting to see how he fares on his hurdling debut for Might Bite's trainer Nicky Henderson.

Gentleman's Relish 15:05 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Leopardstown

No Flies On Him (12.00 )

Before Facile Vega et al light up the afternoon, this son of Westerner is one to watch in the opening race of Leopardstown's four-day Christmas festival as he potentially makes his debut under rules for JP McManus and Edward O'Grady. The four-year-old beat Jango Baie and Williethebuilder in a Knockanard point-to-point in February when trained and ridden by Derek O'Connor. Jango Baie narrowly beat Tellherthename on his only start for Nicky Henderson since being bought for £170,000 and both are entered in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. Williethebuilder has won for Dan Skelton and finished fourth in a Grade 2, so on the point-to-point form No Flies On Him is clearly one to watch wherever he is declared.

No Flies On Him 12:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: E J O'Grady

Limerick

Search For Glory (1.33 )

Search For Glory on the way to victory in a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Cork Credit: Patrick McCann

Gordon Elliott has four Gigginstown House Stud-owned horses in this Grade 2, so it is notable this one is favoured in the early betting. He struck at Grade 3 level for the first time when he was last seen at Cork and connections clearly think there is further improvement in the tank as he has a Grade 1 entry in January.

Search For Glory 13:33 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Market Rasen

Crosspark (2.57 )

Crosspark (left) is still winning at the age of 13 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Not many horses can still win at the age of 13 but this veteran was a comfortable scorer at Huntingdon last time. Rated 150 at his peak, he's now operating at a different level but seems as enthusiastic as ever for his new trainer Nick Kent. He's a strong stayer and the 3m3½f trip of this Lincolnshire National should suit him down to the ground given he won the Eider over 4m½f in 2019.

Crosspark 14:57 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nick Kent

Sedgefield

For Pleasure (2.00 )

The loveable tearaway won a Grade 2 before finishing third in the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle behind Appreciate It. Then trained by Alex Hales, the eight-time winner is now with Olly Murphy, for whom he made a winning start at Fakenham last time. He is set to carry a 7lb penalty for that 15-length success in this 2m4f handicap hurdle.

For Pleasure 14:00 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Olly Murphy

Wetherby

Hold That Taught (1.35 )

Venetia Williams has been in rampant form this winter and it is little surprise Hold That Taught is the favourite for the track's festive feature, the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old has won his last two starts in the style of a progressive stayer yet still receives plenty of weight from most of his rivals here.

Hold That Taught 13:35 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Venetia Williams

Wincanton

Mill Green (3.13)

Finished third in the last two editions of the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival and will get his chance to qualify for the 2024 race here. A standing dish in top staying handicap hurdles, he's 11 now but finished third to the Long Walk Hurdle-bound West Balboa at Aintree in April. This should be easier, although the handicapper may need to relent.

Mill Green 15:13 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Wolverhampton

Tacarib Bay (3.35 )

Flat fans will be looking forward to seeing Tacarib Bay in the £30,000 7f handicap as he is the highest-rated Flat horse in action on Boxing Day. A Listed winner two starts ago at Newcastle, where he downed the talented filly Sense Of Duty, the Richard Hannon-trained gelding will surely add to his impressive prize-money haul here.

Tacarib Bay 15:35 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Richard Hannon

