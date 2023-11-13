Who remains in contention to run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday?

Cheltenham Festival winners Stage Star and The Real Whacker head 17 horses remaining for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 Cheltenham) after Monday's confirmations.

Stage Star is the 4-1 favourite with the sponsors to provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a third victory in the race following the successes of Al Ferof and Caid Du Berlais.

Stage Star, who represents the Owners Group, is unbeaten over fences at Cheltenham having won on Festival Trials Day in January before following up in the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase in March.

Among those behind him at the festival were Notlongtillmay and Unexpected Party , who both remain in contention for the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

The Real Whacker: heads Paddy Power Gold Cup weights Credit: Edward Whitaker

The weights for the 2m4f handicap chase are headed by The Real Whacker, who made all in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the festival and scored by a short head from Gerri Colombe.

The last Irish-trained winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup was Tranquil Sea in 2009, with only Final Orders , trained by Gavin Cromwell, the Willie Mullins-trained Authorized Art and Mr Saxobeat , trained by Tom Gibney, left in this year’s race.

On Sunday, Jonbon features among six potential runners in the Shloer Chase (2.55 Cheltenham) , with his possible rivals including Edwardstone and Nube Negra , who has won the last two runnings of the race.

Nemean Lion heads 18 confirmations for Sunday's Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.00 Cheltenham) . Knickerbockerglory , L'Eau Du Sud and Gin Coco also feature, as does Onlyamatteroftime , who would be making his debut for Willie Mullins and owner Paul Byrne if declared on Friday.

Paddy Power Gold Cup confirmations

The Real Whacker Patrick Neville

Stage Star Paul Nicholls

Fugitif Richard Hobson

Authorized Art Willie Mullins

Notlongtillmay Laura Morgan

Final Orders Gavin Cromwell

Sebastopol Tom Lacey

Unexpected Party Dan Skelton

Il Ridoto Paul Nicholls

Whistleinthedark Laura Morgan

Angels Breath Sam Thomas

Black Gerry Gary Moore

Easy As That Venetia Williams

Torn And Frayed Nigel Twiston-Davies

Harpers Brook Ben Pauling

Mr Saxobeat Tom Gibney

Zhiguli Gary Moore

Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 Cheltenham, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 4-1 Stage Star, 5 Unexpected Party, 7 The Real Whacker, 15-2 Fugitif, Notlongtillmay, 11 Angels Breath, 12 Authorized Art, Il Ridoto, 14 Final Orders, Whistleinthedark, 16 Black Gerry, Easy As That, Harpers Brook, 20 Torn And Frayed, 33 Mr Saxobeat, Sebastapol, Zhiguli

