'I'll probably wait until Christmas' - Marine Nationale's chase debut likely to be delayed due to wet weather

Barry Connell is considering delaying Marine Nationale's highly anticipated debut over fences until Christmas due to the increasingly testing conditions in Ireland and the ominous weather forecast this week.

The six-year-old is unbeaten in five starts for Connell and ran out a decisive winner of last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, defeating the Willie Mullins-trained Facile Vega by three and a quarter lengths.

The trainer had pencilled in a beginners chase at Navan on Saturday as Marine Nationale's first start over the larger obstacles, but the persistent wet weather – which has claimed Fairyhouse's Tuesday meeting – has resulted in a change of plan, with the French Navy gelding likely to wait until December 27 for a 2m1f beginners chase at Leopardstown.

Connell said: "I'm not going to run Marine Nationale at Navan if the ground is like this – I'll wait until Leopardstown. He's definitely ground dependent and I don't want to give him a gruelling race at the start of the season.

"If I have to wait until Leopardstown at Christmas, that's fine. He went to Cheltenham last season on the back of two runs so it's not a big issue. There isn't many other beginners chases to run him in, there's one on the inside track at Fairyhouse and that's the only race if you want to give a horse four or five weeks until Christmas."

Barry Connell: trainer of Marine Nationale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Connell felt the ground at Naas on Sunday, officially described as soft, wouldn't have suited his charge and the situation is unlikely to improve before the weekend. Marine Nationale's intended engagement at Leopardstown has been won in the past by the likes of Dysart Dynamo, Haut En Couleurs and Melon.

"He's a light-framed horse and he would be lost on that ground at Naas," said Connell. "Navan probably won't be as bad but I'll probably wait until Christmas at this stage.

"There's a 2m1f beginners chase at Leopardstown and he could go there, the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham – that's more than likely what will happen."

