Who is Frodon, why was he so popular and where is he now?

Who is Frodon?

Born in 2012, Frodon was sired by Nickname out of Miss Country. Frodon began his career as a three-year-old in France before being bought at the Arqana December Sale for €18,000 and sent to trainer Paul Nicholls to race in Britain under the ownership of Paul Vogt .

Frodon made four starts over hurdles for Nicholls, winning once and he finished eighth in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. But Frodon was born to be a chaser and, while most four-year-olds spend another season over hurdles after their juvenile campaign, Frodon was fast-tracked to fences and went novice chasing the following campaign.

Fences were the making of Frodon. He was a natural from the get-go and his bold jumping and courageous bravery gave Frodon a huge advantage over lots of his rivals.

Frodon would go on to make 52 career starts, with 19 wins, three seconds, and 11 thirds, amassing £1,177,305 in prize-money.

What did he win?

Frodon won three times at Grade 1 level. His first was in the 2019 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He was well-backed into 9-2 and rewarded punters with his trademark exuberance, leading for the majority of the way before being past two from the finish. Frodon was not to be defeated though and he dug in deep to see off challengers Aso and Road To Respect on the run up the hill.

His second success at the top level came in the 2020 King George, one of the biggest races on the jumps calendar. Another display of bold jumping from the front, making all to see off Waiting Patiently by two and half lengths, with dual King George winner Clan Des Obeaux back in third.

Frodon's final Grade 1 success came in the 2021 Champion Chase at Down Royal, where he saw off Galvin and Gold Cup winner Minella Indo in his typical game style.

Frodon races away from the last fence on his way to winning the Cotswold Chase under Bryony Frost Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Frodon won at Grade 2 or 3 level nine times, including a Cotswold Chase, two December Gold Cups at Cheltenham. Frodon would often run huge races in handicap chases despite carrying lots of weight and won two Cheltenham handicap chases off a mark of 164.

He finished his career with 19 wins, 17 over fences and two over hurdles.

Why was he so popular?

Frodon had a huge following on the racetrack. His bold and aggressive jumping from the front and tremendous consistency meant he was an instant hit with racing fans, but it was the relationship that he struck up with jockey Bryony Frost that propelled him to one of the most popular horses in training.

Frost's enthusiasm for Frodon in post-race interviews was hugely refreshing and connected with racing and non-racing fans alike. She famously described him as Pegasus after his 2019 Cheltenham Festival win and would often go into great and personal detail as to what made Frodon so great which helped fans really connect with both horse and jockey.

Bryony Frost and Frodon return in triumph after winning the Ryanair Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.cpm/photos)

Frodon was also very consistent and bravely campaigned by connections. He won the December Gold Cup - a valuable handicap chase - as a novice which propelled him to a handicap mark of 153. Frodon would not dip out of the 150s for the rest of his career and peaked at a mark of 169.

A peak rating of 169 would leave Frodon some way short of some of the very best but it was the heart of Frodon, more than outright talent, that made him so successful. He was often the underdog, and that is what resonated so effectively with the racing public.

Bryony Frost's best Frodon quotes

"Every time he gets a fence he's like 'yes I got that one, I met that one, I'm the boss', you can honestly feel his heart skip. He's just awesome."

Efficient jumping was a hallmark of Frodon’s career and Frost was certainly impressed after he won the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham for a second time in December 2018.

"Me and him out there, honestly, it's the best buzz. I'm the mad woman. He knows what he's doing. I just sit there and steer."

Frost was full of praise once again after Frodon landed the Cotswold Chase at the same track on his next start.

Frodon (near): won the Ryanair Chase in 2019 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He is Pegasus, he has got wings. That minute where he got overtaken two out, most horses would quit. But no, he grabbed me by the hands and said, 'Don't you dare give up. Don't you dare not send me into the last. I want this more than you, now come on! Where are you?'"

Frost described every moment of their high-profile Cheltenham Festival success in the Ryanair Chase in 2019, a third consecutive victory at the home of jump racing.

"Weight stops trains but it was about the only thing that was going to stop us today. The rest of the field knew that the way to beat me was to try to keep pushing me forward and for the weight to tell. He really is just magic."

Weight-carrying performances were a feature of Frodon’s career and Frost described him as “magic” after giving more than a stone to his rivals when winning a handicap chase on his return at Cheltenham in October 2020.

"I really felt the love for the sport when they got behind him. He does it in the bravest way, he's a warrior and you get behind his characteristics. You get completely immersed in his greed to win and as a jockey it's phenomenal to ride a horse like that."

Frost was appreciative of the reception from the local crowd when Frodon struck in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton in November 2022, which proved to be his final win.

Where is he now?

Frodon was retired in December 2023 and Frost vowed to look after him every bit as well as he looked after her during a racing career , with the star chaser spending his long-term retirement with his adoring rider.

"I've felt a ton of emotions flooding in since Frodon's retirement," said Frost after the news was announced.

"He was a true professional and a formidable partner to ride. He wore his heart on his sleeve and never raced with the slightest doubt we could achieve our aims. He came to Ditcheat as a three-year-old and ever since then he has been a favourite to all the team – even when his squealing has caused other horses in the string to start cantering down the road. That was a game he has enjoyed playing!

"Frodon became everyone's horse because of the way he is. He made so many memories that we will retain with fondness. He has left the track on his terms – and that's the perfect way to end his racing story.

"Mr Vogt and Paul have given me Frodon to look after. It will be a privilege to look after my friend, just as he has looked after me for all those seasons, over all those fences and covering all those miles on the track.

"His days now will be spent alongside Black Corton galloping carefree across the moor. There will be rides on the beach, an all-you-can-eat hay net and whatever else he finds fun."

