Bryony Frost: 'It will be a privilege to look after my friend Frodon'
Bryony Frost has vowed to look after Frodon every bit as well as the star chaser looked after her during a racing career that will now be followed by retirement with his long-time adoring jockey.
Paul Nicholls and owner Paul Vogt announced on Friday that Frodon will not be asked to race again following what proved to be his farewell appearance in Tuesday's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, the winter showpiece he famously captured as a 20-1 outsider under Frost three years ago.
That was the biggest victory achieved by the bold-jumping front-runner, whose 11 wins under Frost also included five Cheltenham triumphs, most notably in the Ryanair Chase, Cotswold Chase and December Gold Cup. The now 11-year-old achieved his final Grade 1 honours in Down Royal's Champion Chase and posted his most recent success in last year's Badger Beer Handicap Chase.
Published on 30 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 15:00, 30 December 2023
