Which Auguste Rodin will turn up? How will the globetrotters fare? Is the Hardwicke the answer? Five key King George questions

Auguste Rodin is a warm favourite for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40) but it is a Group 1 with some depth and offering plenty of intrigue, not least around the market leader who finished tailed off 12 months ago.

Here, we consider five key questions heading into Saturday's midsummer showpiece at Ascot . . .

Which Auguste Rodin will turn up?

Auguste Rodin's redemption arc since his flop in the King George last year has largely gone as planned, with the son of Deep Impact landing three wins at the highest level from five starts. He has not been faultless though, with another notable blowout in the Sheema Classic among the more reliable displays.

Returning to the King George, Auguste Rodin should benefit from a likely tactical advantage, with stablemate Luxembourg the only opponent positioned inside and Hans Andersen likely to be on pacemaking duties from stall five.

Then again, Ballydoyle had four in the race last year. On that occasion, Auguste Rodin appeared to be peaking following a Derby double at Epsom and the Curragh and many would have expected the 9-4 favourite to oblige. He didn't, finishing 127 lengths behind Hukum in last.

Auguste Rodin: King George favourite had no issues at Ascot last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien knows what it takes to win a King George (four times) and Ascot presents no specific concern to Auguste Rodin given his Prince of Wales's win last month.

However, a solo King George win since 2008 for the yard, when Ryan Moore was granted a soft lead on the hardy Highland Reel in 2016 and duly punished his rivals for their tactical leniency, is arguably a meagre total for a powerhouse operation brimming with such stoutly bred and immensely talented middle-distance horses.

How will the globetrotters do on home soil?

Rebel’s Romance has won five Group or Grade 1s but makes his first appearance in such an event in Britain.

The six-year-old gelding has conquered some of the best in the US, the UAE and Hong Kong, but has not built the same domestic profile despite being unbeaten in five starts in Britain.

Charlie Appleby does not run horses in the King George for the sake of it – 2021 winner Adayar is his only previous runner in the midsummer highlight.

However, Rebel's Romance is far from the only globetrotting star on show. Auguste Rodin is a Breeders' Cup winner and Luxembourg was within a short head of beating Romantic Warrior in his backyard at Sha Tin.

Rebel's Romance: a global star who must prove he can mix it with the best on home soil Credit: Neville Hopwood (Getty Images)

Dubai Honour has been another noteworthy international performer in recent years, claiming back-to-back Group 1s in Australia in the spring of 2023.

His first European Group 1 came at Saint-Cloud last month and he is a lively outsider with plenty of experience of Ascot's round course.

Can Blue's stock rise further still?

Fillies and mares have provided some of the more memorable winners this century, but Bluestocking is the only one in contention this time. She will bid to join Danedream, Tagrooda and Enable (three times) on the recent roll of honour for the girls.

The four-year-old has a bit to find with the best on Racing Post Ratings but she has produced back-to-back career-bests this season, following a smooth Middleton return success with a powerful finishing kick to land a first Group 1 win in the Pretty Polly.

Ralph Beckett is a master with fillies, evidenced just last weekend with You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks, and she cannot be underestimated in her current form. She doesn't have much to find with the best.

Can Ralph Beckett get even more improvement out of Bluestocking? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Or will it be one for the Classic generation?

City Of Troy in the Eclipse and Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth have got the three-year-olds off to a reasonable start in the Group 1 generational clashes this summer, but Sunway is the only chance for the age group in the King George.

Trained by David Menuisier, last season's Criterium International winner has been something of a slow burner this season and has yet to win in four outings.

However, he seemed to greatly benefit from the step up to a mile and a half when trying to chase Los Angeles down in the Irish Derby and Ascot's stiff finish could be a big positive for him. The 11lb he receives on the weight-for-age scale could be crucial, too.

Will the Hardwicke provide the answer again?

Goliath and Middle Earth will bid to replicate the achievements of Postponed and Highland Reel in winning the King George after a placed effort in the Hardwicke.

The impressive Hardwicke winner Isle Of Jura is not here after being ruled out for the season, but the form is well represented nonetheless.

On bare form Goliath and Middle Earth will need to step forward to contend for major honours, but it has been done before and in Christophe Soumillon and Oisin Murphy, the Hardwicke second and third have two of the best big-race riders around.

