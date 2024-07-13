Hardwicke Stakes hero Isle Of Jura to miss rest of season after setback

Hardwicke Stakes winner Isle Of Jura has been ruled out for the rest of the year through injury.

Trainer George Scott said last month's impressive Royal Ascot winner had suffered a setback which would keep him off the track until 2025.

The four-year-old, owned by Bahrain-based Victorious Racing, was an 8-1 chance for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in two weeks.

Newmarket trainer Scott said: "Unfortunately, lsle of Jura has met with a setback and will miss the remainder of 2024.

"Naturally this is disappointing news for his owners Victorious Racing and everyone at Eve Lodge. However, we unite in the feeling of gratitude towards him. ln little over a year, he's shown himself to be a winning machine including the Bahrain Triple Crown and of course the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"There's every reason to believe he will make a full recovery and with low mileage his best days may yet be ahead of him."

Isle Of Jura produced a 16-1 surprise on his first start in Group company under Callum Shepherd. He had previously flourished in Bahrain, winning on his final three starts before extending his winning run in Goodwood's Festival Stakes on his return to Britain.

Read this next:

'You can't dwell in the pit of despair' - Callum Shepherd bounces back as electric Isle Of Jura lands Hardwicke Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.