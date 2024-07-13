Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Hardwicke Stakes hero Isle Of Jura to miss rest of season after setback

The Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes won by Isle Of Jura and Callum Shepherd
Isle Of Jura: out until 2025Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Hardwicke Stakes winner Isle Of Jura has been ruled out for the rest of the year through injury.

Trainer George Scott said last month's impressive Royal Ascot winner had suffered a setback which would keep him off the track until 2025.

The four-year-old, owned by Bahrain-based Victorious Racing, was an 8-1 chance for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in two weeks.

Newmarket trainer Scott said: "Unfortunately, lsle of Jura has met with a setback and will miss the remainder of 2024.

"Naturally this is disappointing news for his owners Victorious Racing and everyone at Eve Lodge. However, we unite in the feeling of gratitude towards him. ln little over a year, he's shown himself to be a winning machine including the Bahrain Triple Crown and of course the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. 

"There's every reason to believe he will make a full recovery and with low mileage his best days may yet be ahead of him."

Isle Of Jura produced a 16-1 surprise on his first start in Group company under Callum Shepherd. He had previously flourished in Bahrain, winning on his final three starts before extending his winning run in Goodwood's Festival Stakes on his return to Britain.

Read this next:

'You can't dwell in the pit of despair' - Callum Shepherd bounces back as electric Isle Of Jura lands Hardwicke Stakes 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

West Country correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain