Queen Mary winner Leovanni favourite for Lowther after going 'exceptionally well' in home gallop

Leovanni completed her preparation for next week’s Sky Bet Lowther Stakes by galloping “exceptionally well”, according to her trainer Karl Burke.

Owned by Wathnan Racing's Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, the unbeaten Leovanni is the general 9-4 favourite after landing the Group 2 after winning the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Both Leovanni’s victories have been over five furlongs, but Burke, who has won the Lowther Stakes twice in the last five years with Swingalong and Living In The Past, has been encouraged by the filly’s performances at home as she prepares to step up to six furlongs.

“Leovanni worked exceptionally well yesterday,” he said. “She doesn't need to do a lot this week, so we'll float her into that race.”

Burke is set to have a number of runners at York next week, including Royal Rhyme in Wednesday’s Group 1 Juddmonte International for which the trainer hopes “they put a bit of water down”.

However, one stable star who will not be in action at York is Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel . Owned and bred by Steve Parkin, Fallen Angel has not raced since winning at the Curragh, and Burke is eyeing a return to Ireland for the filly for her next start.

"She's back and moving really well,” Burke said. “She's well on target for the Matron Stakes and I wouldn't be surprised if she stepped up to ten furlongs for the Opera on Arc weekend.

“She won't mind a little bit of juice but we won't run her on real fast ground again. These things happen for a reason and fingers crossed she stays in training next season.”

Three horses – Arabie , Andesite and Shareholder – trained by Burke were confirmed on Saturday for next week’s Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Also among the 13 horses is Group 3 Molecomb Stakes winner Big Mojo , who could be one of two runners on the card for owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale and trainer Mick Appleby after Big Evs was also left in the Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

Big Evs (far) and Asfoora at set to clash again Credit: Edward Whitaker

The race is set to be the third clash of the season between Big Evs and Asfoora , who was also confirmed for Friday's race. Australian mare Asfoora won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot with Big Evs behind before the form was reversed in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood when Big Evs held on to win by a short-head.

Last year’s Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream also features among the 15 horses confirmed for the 5f contest, with Bradsell , Makarova and Regional , who were third, fourth and fifth in the race 12 months ago, set for another shot this season.

Ponntos , trained in the Czech Republic by Miroslav Nieslanik, is another to be left in the Nunthorpe, which was last won by a horse not trained in Britain or Ireland by Australian mare Ortensia in 2012.

Asfoora is 2-1 favourite with Coral to get the better of Big Evs. David Stevens, head of PR for Coral, said: "The score for the season between Asfoora and Big Evs is one apiece, but with the Aussie mare six pounds better off at the weights at York next week, she is favoured to reverse the Goodwood defeat."

Quickthorn , who won the 2022 Lonsdale Cup by 14 lengths after making all the running, is back to try to win the Group 2 again after being one of nine horses confirmed for the race.

Last year’s winner Coltrane does not feature, but Gregory , Vauban and three-year-old Align The Stars remain in the Weatherbys Hamilton-backed contest.

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe, 3.35 York Friday

Coral: 2-1 Asfoora, 7-2 Big Evs, 7 Believing, Regional, 8 Bradsell, 10 Live In The Dream, 12 Starlust, 16 Azure Blue, Makarova, Washington Heights, 20 Bar

