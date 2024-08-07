Racing Post logo
Jockeys to wear special breeches with names on their backsides in new riders' initiative on Nunthorpe Stakes day

Paul Mulrennan: modelling new breeches at York ahead of their jockey-centric raceday
Paul Mulrennan: modelling new breeches at York ahead of their jockey-centric raceday Credit: Hannah Ali

A new initiative at York on Nunthorpe day will give racegoers unprecedented access to jockeys – with their bottoms likely to draw particular attention.

As part of "the most jockey-centric raceday ever", branded Under Jockeys' Orders, riders will have special breeches emblazoned with their names to make them easier to identify. They will also take part in commentary challenges on previous editions of the Nunthorpe, as well as organised autograph sessions and jockey gym demonstrations.

The August 23 initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), Great British Racing (GBR) and York racecourse. The Group 1 raceday, broadcast on ITV, will aim to promote public engagement with the stars of the weighing room.

