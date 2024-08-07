- More
Jockeys to wear special breeches with names on their backsides in new riders' initiative on Nunthorpe Stakes day
A new initiative at York on Nunthorpe day will give racegoers unprecedented access to jockeys – with their bottoms likely to draw particular attention.
As part of "the most jockey-centric raceday ever", branded Under Jockeys' Orders, riders will have special breeches emblazoned with their names to make them easier to identify. They will also take part in commentary challenges on previous editions of the Nunthorpe, as well as organised autograph sessions and jockey gym demonstrations.
The August 23 initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), Great British Racing (GBR) and York racecourse. The Group 1 raceday, broadcast on ITV, will aim to promote public engagement with the stars of the weighing room.
- Former MCC boss Guy Lavender to become new Cheltenham chief executive in 2025
- 'Significant headwinds' facing British racing as falls in betting turnover continue
- Emily Upjohn's part-owner gives '100 per cent support' and full backing to jockey Kieran Shoemark in letter to Racing Post
- Prize-money increased at Premier meetings as the BHA announces 2025 fixture list
- 'He wants to see him race on' - Rosallion highly unlikely to run again this season but star colt will be back next year
