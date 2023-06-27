'This came on our radar quickly' - Michael Bell eyes Northumberland Plate prize with Adjuvant

Michael Bell is hoping to land another valuable prize just a week after his surprise Royal Ascot success when he saddles his first runner in more than a decade in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate.

The Derby-winning trainer celebrated a 20-1 victory with Burdett Road in last Saturday's Golden Gates Stakes, but was thankful recent scorer Adjuvant failed to make the cut for his own target at the royal meeting, with the four-year-old second favourite for the £150,000 handicap (2.05 ) at Newcastle.

"We were hoping to get into the Copper Horse Stakes but it looks like we might have dodged a bullet with how that race played out," Bell said when reflecting on the impressive triumph of Vauban at Ascot.