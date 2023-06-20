Magic Mullins strikes again as Vauban ignites Melbourne Cup dream with dazzling victory

Willie Mullins made his presence felt at Royal Ascot once again as Vauban – the shortest-priced runner he has ever had at the meeting – thrashed his rivals to lead home a 1-2 for Ireland’s champion jumps trainer.

A lack of early pace saw Ryan Moore take the lead on the ­Cheltenham Festival-winning hurdler, and after that an opening-day treble for the jockey was plain sailing.

Vauban’s rivals only took aim at the Mullins banker on the turn for home, but that threat was quickly extinguished as Susannah Ricci’s five-year-old produced a dazzling change of gear to shoot clear.

Stablemate Absurde took second from Cemhaan at the line, but he was still seven and a half lengths behind the imperious winner, who could now be aimed at the Melbourne Cup.

Willie Mullins (right) and Rich Ricci (middle) after Vauban's win in the Copper Horse Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins, recording a ninth winner at the meeting, said: “Ryan went to plan B and it worked well. He felt there wasn’t enough pace and was very brave to make the running. He stacked them up behind and then loosened it out over the last six furlongs, and you could just see him winding it up. That’s the measure of what Ryan’s able to do. He’s able to change his mind, go to plan B and get it right.

“It has always been the plan to campaign him on the Flat for the time being. Hopefully, it’ll be the Melbourne Cup, but how we get there is another day’s work. The Melbourne Cup is where we said we wanted to go two years ago and we’re trying to get there.”

Vauban had not been seen on the Flat since winning a Listed race in France in July 2021 but, less than a year later, the master of Closutton had transitioned him into a Triumph Hurdle winner, and he has continued to run well in the elite two-mile jumps contests, achieving a rating of 160.

Competing here off a 59lb lower Flat mark, victory for the even-money favourite was never really in doubt.

