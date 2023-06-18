The Tote strikes five-year deal to continue to operate in 'increasingly important' World Pool

The Tote has struck a new five-year deal with the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), central to which is exclusivity to operate the British and Irish Tote pool on the increasingly influential World Pool racedays.

A record 18 British and Irish meetings in 2023 are part of the World Pool, where punters from 28 different countries are able to bet into a common commingled pool.

Last year, World Pool recorded global turnover of £650 million, with £521m bet on the British and Irish racedays, an increase of 44 per cent on the previous year.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the HKJC chief executive, said: “The UK Tote is our principal commingling partner and we are very pleased to be extending our relationship for the next five years with this new agreement.

“The UK Tote has been instrumental in the growth of World Pool over the last four years and this new agreement underpins our very valued partnership.”

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges: "The UK Tote is our principal commingling partner" Credit: BexWong

Next year’s World Pool will also feature 18 racedays in Britain and Ireland, with racecourses deriving significant financial returns from each meeting that is included. It is estimated racecourses receive between £500,000 and £800,000 for each World Pool raceday it hosts.

John Williamson, UK Tote Group chairman, said: “This is a very significant moment for the UK Tote and for British and Irish horseracing, as we continue to develop and extend our partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club. This new agreement enables us to accelerate our plans to grow the World Pool, which is proving an increasingly important revenue stream for the sport.”

The World Pool will be operating at Royal Ascot this year for the fifth time, with commingled pools available on all five days.

This year’s meeting will provide an important bellwether for the popularity and growth of the pool, with disappointing figures recorded for the Derby. World Pool betting on the race fell by 36 per cent compared to 2022, with the earlier 1.30pm start time blamed for the dropoff, while overall there was a 12 per cent drop in turnover on the day.

At last year’s Royal Ascot, the final two days of the meeting produced turnover records of £35.3m and £34.1m, while the Coronation Stakes and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (run this year as the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes) entered the list of top five all-time World Pool turnover races, with £6.1m and £6.4m respectively bet on the contests.

Alex Frost, UK Tote Group chief executive, said: “With five days of spectacular racing, Royal Ascot is bet on all over the world and one of the real racing highlights of the year.

“As well as proving the best-value betting opportunities for customers, British racing is benefiting from the additional income generated by World Pool, helping ensure record prize-money across the five days, which is hugely positive for all involved in the royal meeting. We wish the Ascot team and all participants the best of luck for a safe and successful week.”

A World Pool moment of the day will also be chosen on each afternoon of Royal Ascot, with the winning groom receiving £4,000 as well as being entered into the World Pool moment of the year to win a VIP trip to Hong Kong.

