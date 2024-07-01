City Of Troy and White Birch on course for Coral-Eclipse clash after 11 confirmations made for Sandown's big race

The clash of generations between City Of Troy and White Birch looks to be on after both Irish stars were among 11 confirmations for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.35) at Sandown.

City Of Troy, the brilliant Derby winner last month, is set to face older rivals for the first time his career and will bid to join an illustrious roll of honour of Epsom winners to follow up in the Eclipse. It is nine years since Golden Horn last completed the double, while the great Sea The Stars achieved it in 2009.

He was one of four runners left in the race by Aidan O'Brien, who also has Luxembourg , last year's St Leger hero Continuous and Hans Andersen still in contention.

The John Murphy-trained White Birch may lead the opposition, having missed the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. The four-year-old has been a revelation this season, including when defeating Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time.

The improving White Birch defeated Auguste Rodin last time Credit: Patrick McCann

Al Riffa , who was a Group 1 winner as a juvenile, is the other Irish representative left in the field.

French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemini is set to drop back in trip following his sixth-place finish in the Derby behind City Of Troy, while 2,000 Guineas and Prix du Jockey Club fourth Ghostwriter has also been confirmed. He could be one of two runners for owner Jeff Smith, with the filly See The Fire also engaged.

Jayarebe , who landed the Hampton Court Stakes during a fine Royal Ascot for trainer Brian Meehan, has been left in. The Hughie Morrison-trained Stay Alert could also make a rapid return having finished fifth in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last Saturday.

As expected, Passenger was among the notable absentees at the confirmations stage, having missed the Prince of Wales's due to a setback. Star mares Emily Upjohn and Inspiral, as well as Alflaila, Henry Longfellow, Los Angeles and Auguste Rodin were also among those who were scratched.

City Of Troy heads the betting with the race sponsors Coral for the Eclipse at 8-15, with White Birch a 7-2 chance ahead of Luxembourg at 8-1.

Coral spokesperson David Stevens said: "The Coral-Eclipse is renowned for being the first clash of the Classic generation against their elder rivals over ten furlongs and in City Of Troy versus White Birch we have a Derby hero taking on a Group 1-winning four-year-old, with the pair dominating the betting on this year's race."

3.35 Sandown, July 6, Coral-Eclipse

Coral: 8-15 City Of Troy, 7-2 White Birch, 8 Luxembourg, 10 Dancing Gemini, Ghostwriter, 12 Continuous, 18 Jayarebe, 25 bar

