What's on this week: City Of Troy and Britain's general election headline a crucial week on and off the track for racing

Monday

It is a quiet start to the week with four meetings in Britain and two of those take place in the afternoon at Pontefract and Worcester.

The feature on Pontefract's card is the £40,000 Spindrifter Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.15 ), which is named after Sir Mark Prescott's remarkable two-year-old. The Pretty Polly Stakes-winning team of Ralph Beckett, Rossa Ryan and Juddmonte have a leading chance with course-and-distance winner Ardeur .

Wolverhampton and Windsor, which stages a competitive sprint handicap (7.15 ), are the ports of call for the evening action. Off the track, you will be able to find out who might take on City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse at the latest confirmations stage.

Tuesday

A busy day with six meetings, including two from Ireland at Roscommon and Tipperary. The Listed Lenebane Stakes (7.50 ) is the feature at Roscommon and could see Royal Ascot seventh Deakin make a swift return.

Hamilton, Brighton, Stratford and Lingfield form the British action, while Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will be able to read Tom Segal's Ante-Post Pricewise special on the July Cup from 6pm online.

Tipperary: at the heart of the midweek action Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Wednesday

The second of Tipperary's three-day meeting heads the action, with its card including the Listed Tipperary Stakes (5.40 ).

Aidan O'Brien last took the contest in 2018 and has two entries in Celtic Chieftain and Treasure Isle , who must bounce back from disappointing runs in the Windsor Castle Stakes last time.

There are two Flat cards from Thirsk and Musselburgh in the afternoon, while Bath and Epsom support Tipperary in the evening.

Thursday

It is a huge day for the United Kingdom as voters go to the polls in the general election. It is looking likely that the Labour Party will form the new government, and racing must form a positive relationship with them given the sport's ongoing issues including affordability checks and levy reform.

There is some classy jumps action in Ireland with the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle (6.15 ) at Tipperary. The star act could be the Willie Mullins-trained Daddy Long Legs , who was an impressive winner at the Punchestown festival when last seen.

Haydock, Perth, Yarmouth, Bellewstown, Kempton and Newbury complete a busy day on the track. You will also be able to find out the final fields for Saturday's big races, including the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Friday

Sandown's stellar two-day meeting begins with a classy card featuring three Listed contests. The clash of the day could be in the Coral Marathon (4.50 ), in which star stayer Trueshan and last year's Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn could meet.

The Gala Stakes (4.15 ) and the Dragon Stakes (2.30 ) are the other feature contests, and the Norfolk Stakes fifth Aesterius could run in the latter for Archie Watson.

Doncaster and Newton Abbot also host meetings in the afternoon, before Beverley and Haydock's evening fixtures. In Ireland, the action comes from Bellewstown and Cork.

Off the track, the result of the UK general election should be known on Friday morning.

City Of Troy: Derby winner expected to star in the Coral-Eclipse Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Saturday

It is another huge day of reckoning for City Of Troy , the mightily impressive Derby winner who will bid to join an illustrious roll of honour including Golden Horn and Sea The Stars in following up in the Coral-Eclipse (3.35 ).

It will be the first time he takes on older horses and his nearest challenge could come from Irish counterpart White Birch . The brilliant Tattersalls Gold Cup winner missed his Royal Ascot engagement.

Sandown's card also features the Group 3 Coral Charge (1.50) and Listed Coral Distaff (3.00), while there is also some classy action at Haydock. Two of the last three winners of the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks (2.40) have gone on to strike at the highest level, including last year's winner Poptronic.

Beverley, Leicester, Nottingham, Carlisle, as well as two meetings in Ireland from Bellewstown and Naas, also feature on a busy day.

Internationally, it is the Durban July (3.00 ) at Greyville, in which Daniel Muscutt has a ride on Double Superlative. The pair caused a huge shock when winning the Cape Town Met back in January.

Sunday

Quality international racing is the highlight as the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat takes place at Deauville.

British and Irish-trained runners have won four of the last five runnings and a good representation can be expected again. The likes of Rosallion, Notable Speech and Kikkuli all hold entries.

Chelmsford, Market Rasen and Ayr round off the week in Britain, while Limerick and Sligo are the Irish meetings.

Premier meetings

Saturday

Haydock

Sandown

Sunday

Chelmsford

Read these next:

'Racing needs us and we need racing' - Betfred's Fred Done relishing taking on sponsorship of all five British Classics

'By God she's tough' - Rossa Ryan galvanises Bluestocking to claim first Group 1 win in Pretty Polly thriller

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.