'He's probably less complicated now' - O'Brien says signs are positive for better King George effort from Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin wins the Prince Of Wales's Stakes
Auguste Rodin lands the Prince of Wales's Stakes last month under Ryan MooreCredit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien reckons everything looks ideal at Ascot for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hot favourite Auguste Rodin, who will spearhead a powerful Ballydoyle strikeforce on Saturday that will also include the classy Coronation Cup hero Luxembourg.

A tweak in tactics has helped bring out the best in Auguste Rodin, who turned up for the race last year as the Epsom and Irish Derby winner but trailed in last of ten. He arrives this time off an emphatic victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and O'Brien is hopeful of a much better performance in his second crack at the Qipco-sponsored Group 1.

