Stable staff chief: working fee 'non-negotiable' if Sunday evening racing to continue beyond pilot
The chief executive of the trade union for British racing’s stable staff says the continuation of the fee for working at Sunday evening meetings is “non-negotiable” if they are to become a more permanent addition to the calendar, but he struggles to see enough support for the idea.
Nars (National Association of Racing Staff) boss George McGrath attended five of the six trial meetings since January, with vice-president Julia Bennet on course for the other Kempton fixture, in order to conduct a survey with members on the pilot scheme.
The Sunday evening trial concluded at Southwell on March 10, with the £150 fee for working at each meeting deemed to be a crucial factor in stable staff agreeing to attend.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:00, 20 March 2024
- Grand National favourite Corach Rambler 3lb well in following Gold Cup third but BHA handicapper issues note of caution
- John Dawson hit with 14-day whip ban for winning ride on Cheltenham Gold Cup day
- Senior figures take racing's concerns over affordability checks and levy to 10 Downing Street
- John and Thady Gosden's Mostabshir 'highly unlikely' for Lincoln assignment
- 1,000 Guineas second favourite Fallen Angel among the stars on show at Middleham open day next week
- Grand National favourite Corach Rambler 3lb well in following Gold Cup third but BHA handicapper issues note of caution
- John Dawson hit with 14-day whip ban for winning ride on Cheltenham Gold Cup day
- Senior figures take racing's concerns over affordability checks and levy to 10 Downing Street
- John and Thady Gosden's Mostabshir 'highly unlikely' for Lincoln assignment
- 1,000 Guineas second favourite Fallen Angel among the stars on show at Middleham open day next week