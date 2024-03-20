Stable staff chief: working fee 'non-negotiable' if Sunday evening racing to continue beyond pilot

The chief executive of the trade union for British racing’s stable staff says the continuation of the fee for working at Sunday evening meetings is “non-negotiable” if they are to become a more permanent addition to the calendar, but he struggles to see enough support for the idea.

Nars (National Association of Racing Staff) boss George McGrath attended five of the six trial meetings since January, with vice-president Julia Bennet on course for the other Kempton fixture, in order to conduct a survey with members on the pilot scheme.

The Sunday evening trial concluded at Southwell on March 10, with the £150 fee for working at each meeting deemed to be a crucial factor in stable staff agreeing to attend.