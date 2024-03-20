Racing Post logo
premium

Stable staff chief: working fee 'non-negotiable' if Sunday evening racing to continue beyond pilot

Borgi: defends an unbeaten record at Southwell
Wolverhampton: staged the first of six trial Sunday evening all-weather meetings in JanuaryCredit: Steve Davies

The chief executive of the trade union for British racing’s stable staff says the continuation of the fee for working at Sunday evening meetings is “non-negotiable” if they are to become a more permanent addition to the calendar, but he struggles to see enough support for the idea.

Nars (National Association of Racing Staff) boss George McGrath attended five of the six trial meetings since January, with vice-president Julia Bennet on course for the other Kempton fixture, in order to conduct a survey with members on the pilot scheme.

The Sunday evening trial concluded at Southwell on March 10, with the £150 fee for working at each meeting deemed to be a crucial factor in stable staff agreeing to attend.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 20 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 13:00, 20 March 2024

