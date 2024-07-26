'Clive is literally the best person I've met in my life - he puts his money where his mouth is'

Remarkable mare Caius Chorister , who has gone from winning a Class 6 handicap at Yarmouth from an official rating of 53 in 2022 to running in the Sagaro, Henry II Stakes and Gold Cup off a mark of 109 this term, is set to lead a "small battalion" into combat at the Qatar Goodwood festival for local trainer David Menuisier , who heaped praise on the horse's owner.

Owned and bred by Clive Washbourn , Caius Chorister had been a potential contender for Tuesday's Al Shaqab Godwood Cup but is instead heading for the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes on Saturday, a race Menuisier won with Wonderful Tonight in 2021.

Menuisier spoke to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflects on rising up the training ranks despite his "underdog" status, his love of middle-distance horses and his relationship with larger-than-life owner Washbourn.

"People will think what they want about Clive but he is literally the best person I've met in my life – he puts his money where his mouth is," said the trainer. "He's not a talker, he's a doer and I wouldn't be where I am without him. I hope it's a relationship that will go on forever."

David Menuisier and Clive Washbourn after buying a Pinatubo colt for 200,000gns at the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale last year Credit: Alisha Meeder

Owner and trainer have been on a rollercoaster ride together over the past decade and Caius Chorister is the star name on Menuisier's teamsheet for Glorious Goodwood, an occasion that is as important as any in the season for a yard based just 15 miles from the racecourse.

"It's in our back garden and I think the locals are always very cheerful when we have a winner or even a runner," says Menuisier. "It's our most successful track and it kind of feels like home. We'll try to get there with a small battalion, and if we can score one or two for the Sussex boys that will be great.

"There could be seven or eight but Caius Chorister would be our main runner of the week and then there's some interesting handicappers like Toimy Son in the Golden Mile, Goodwood Odyssey in the mile-and-a-half handicap on Wednesday and Entrancement over a mile and six later in the week.

"Caius Chorister is unbelievable and really deserves everything that comes her way. When you see a filly like that, who went through the ranks from a Class 6 to Group 1, from ten furlongs to two-and-a-half miles, it's exciting, it really is."

Read more from David Menuisier in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday. Click here to sign up.

Read these next:

Rosallion, Notable Speech and Henry Longfellow set for epic three-year-old clash in the Sussex Stakes

'Absolutely not ideal' - stable staff chief frustrated over lack of accommodation for members during Goodwood

€2.3 million buy Ruling Court shoots to head of 2,000 Guineas and Derby markets after sparkling Sandown debut

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.