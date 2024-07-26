'It's just been a long, fun journey with lots of ups and downs' - Hayley Turner on reaching 1,000 British winners

Hayley Turner reached another milestone at Yarmouth's Racing League fixture on Thursday when recording her 1,000th success in Britain.

The 41-year-old, who sealed her landmark 1,000th global career winner at Chelmsford in November, won the 1m6f handicap on Expressionless.

"I was pleased to get it done," said the jockey. "It was quite a big deal when I hit 1,000 winners worldwide last year so I didn't want to go overboard again but it's nice to reach that milestone in Britain. It was definitely something I was hoping to achieve this season."

Turner served her apprenticeship under Michael Bell in Newmarket and was joint champion apprentice with Saleem Golam in 2005. She rode out her claim in the same year before becoming the first female jockey to reach 100 British winners in a season in 2008.

She recorded her first Group 1 success when the David Simcock-trained Dream Ahead won the 2011 July Cup, which she followed up a month later when winning the Nunthorpe Stakes aboard 20-1 shot Margot Did for Bell. She also won a Grade 1 at Arlington Park in the US in 2012.

"Dream Ahead winning the July Cup is the most obvious highlight," said Turner. "It's just been a long but fun journey with lots of ups and downs and it's amazing to see the difference from when I started to now with the other female jockeys and how good they are now."

On what the Royal Ascot winner hopes to achieve next after her latest landmark, Turner added: "I'm enjoying it still and anything now is just a bonus. I'm still loving it, which is the main thing."

In addition to her British winners, Turner has partnered winners in the US, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa and Mauritius since getting off the mark on Generate in a Class 6 apprentice handicap at Pontefract in 2000.

Top female Flat jockeys in Britain

Wins (First/last wins)

1,000 Hayley Turner (2000- )

943 Hollie Doyle (2013- )

407 Josephine Gordon (2013- )

344 Cathy Gannon (2002-16)

287 Alex Greaves (1989-2004)

250 Kim Tinkler (1985-2008)

236 Kirsty Milczarek (2004-13)

225 Nicola Currie (2016- )

220 Saffie Osborne (2020- )

208 Joanna Mason (2007- )

